Staplecross

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: RYE and SURROUNDING AREAS CARERS GROUP - An email has been received from Annie Mannion who is the Media Relations Officer for the “Care for the Carers” group. Annie is seeking to raise awareness in Rye and all the surrounding areas, about the support and information that this charity is able to provide to unpaid carers of family members - and friends - throughout East Sussex. ‘Care for the Carers’ is the carers centre for East Sussex and supports anyone living with the challenges of caring -unpaid-for a family member or friend, who is ill, frail, disabled or who has mental health or addiction problems. They aim to improve the quality of carers lives by helping the local community recognise and value the role of carers and by enabling carers to access the service and support they require AND deserve !.Do you support someone who couldn’t manage without your help ? Many of the tasks the carers perform for those they love and care about, is often never seen as the majority of these services are carried out within the confines and privacy of their own homes. This sadly, can lead the carer towards loneliness and isolation. ‘Care for the Carers’ charity holds a monthly carers group at Rye Memorial Hospital, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh Road, Rye TN31 7UD. This takes place every 4th Thursday of each month between 10.30am and 12.30pm. It’s completely free, facilitated by one of the charity’s carer support workers and you don’t need to register in advance - just turn up if you can make it. Please contact ‘Care for the Carers’ on 01323~738390 for more information or check out: www.cftc.org.uk/blog/new-rye-carers-information-and-advice-group Other groups are also held at various other locations across East Sussex - check where these are by looking up ctfc.org.uk/carers-groups On a lighter note --Jo is walking the 100mile South Downs Way for this charity in May of this year. Please sponsor her at: www.cftc.org.uk/fundraisers/carerchallenge and spread the word !

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Two walks are organised in the hope for our interest this week. Walk No: 1 is planned for Sunday March 24th and will be an 8.5 circular mile walk of Wilmington ( of the ‘Giant’ or ‘Long Man’ fame and vicinity). The meeting point is to be at Wilmington Priory car park. OS.EXP123. TQ543042, (satnav BN26 5SW) at the usual time of 10.00am. The walk notes state “This walk will be skirting Arlington, Berwick Station, Berwick village, Winton and Milton Street villages. A picnic lunch is suggested”. Your ‘walk leader’ for this meander is to be Adrian and you may contact him on: 01273~514336 or Mobile: 07729~861854 for all further information. Walk No: 2 is arranged for Wednesday March 27th and is an 8 mile ‘forest and border’ circular stroll. The meeting point will be at Pillory Corner car park, off the A21 at Flimwell. OS.EXP1136. TQ711322. (satnav TN5 7QG) agin at 10.00am. Once more a picnic lunch is suggested. Daphne is to be your ‘walk leader’ on this occasion and you may contact her on Mobile: 07876~473607 for more details.

TALK @ ST.JAMES: This week sees the welcome return of the increasingly popular talks held at St. James the Great church in Ewhurst Green. This month’s date is on Monday March 25th and will begin at 3.00pm. The title of this month’s talk is “ Adventures of a Theatre Lighting Designer”. Very Intriguing ! This will be given by the well known and respected Patrick Stevens. This ‘adventure’ came about like most adventures, unplanned and unexpected as having retired from a long career as a ‘boring finance person’ - his own words! - in London - he found himself albeit part-time, with a new career in the dizzy world of theatre. “How?”. “Why?”, “What does it involve?”. and the burning question “Is it more exciting than finance?” are just some of the questions he’ll be answering during this interesting and delightful afternoon. Everyone will be very warmly welcomed and light refreshments will be served so do come along and enjoy the talk.

BISHOPS ON THEIR BIKES!: Another intriguing title - but this time, much more straightforward and simplified !. How is that ?, you may well ask -- and the answer is that this year, the Bishops of the Diocese ~ Bishops’ Martin - Mark - and Richard, will be visiting each Deanery between them. Bishop Richard will be visiting the Rye Deanery between March 26th and March 28th.Cramming as much in as possible, he will be visiting the Rye Food bank; a rural church school; lead an open synod meeting

which will take place on Tuesday March 26th at 7.30pm at St. Richard’s church, at Winchelsea Beach and if that’s not enough, he will also see a number of parishes across this part of the diocese. The Visitation will begin with a Morning Prayer service commencing at 9.00am on Tuesday March 26th at St. James the Great church, in Ewhurst Green. Parishioners from both parishes are very welcome to attend and join in this short service and meet the Bishop.

EWHURST WINE TASTERS: Back to the normal day of being the last Friday of the month, the members of this lively, and very friendly social group will be meeting on Friday March 29th at the normal time of 7.30pm. This is a super little social group of like-minded people who enjoy spending a couple of hours per month, - tasting and commenting on a selection of superb wines - plus tasty bread and a few nibbles - all wrapped up in good company, in a cosy venue - that being the Herdman Pavilion, in Ewhurst Green, (TN32 5TB) So if you would like to discover more of the wonderful world of wine, please come along and join in. No membership is required, just a courtesy call to Jan(Secretary) to ensure there will be sufficient wine & nibbles for all to enjoy, A charge of £5:00 per person is required, upon arrival to cover the cost of providing some great choices of quality wines from all around the world. If you think this may be something that would be of interest to you, then please contact Janis via her email which is: janhooper3@hotmail.co.uk to learn more of wine and this’great gang of ‘wine tasters’.

STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY: ‘BEETLE DRIVE’ - This age old pastime is proving as popular as it ever was with people of all ages realising just how much fun and enjoyable this game is. Everyone is invited to come along and have fun, Pit your skills against family, friends and neighbours whilst trying not to be beaten by your children !.

Come along on Saturday night March 30th to the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, TN32 5QG beginning at 6.00pm. It promises to be a great fun night out !

LENT STUDIES: This year,during the Lent period, there will be special opportunities for us to reflect a little more on what it is to be called to live the Christian life. The last of our two LENT STUDY mornings will be at St. James the Great, Ewhurst at 10.30am on Saturday March 30th. and at the short weekly bible reflection at Evening Prayer - 6.00pm each Thursday, at St. Giles church, Bodiam. All are most welcome, of course, to attend events at either church.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday March 24th. Lent 3. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion. (BCP) A service at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This service will also include Holy Communion.(BCP) There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam. During this special time of the year additional services are often found and on Monday March 25th. Feast of the Annunciation. A special Communion Service will be held at 12 Noon in St. Giles church Bodiam. The following day Tuesday March 26th, as previously mentioned, a short Morning Prayers service will be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green at 9.30am for Bishop Richard’s Deanery Visitation. Everyone is very welcome to attend all or any of this services. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then do please get in touch with the Priest - in - Charge, which is of course Canon Christopher Irvine on 01580~830925. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact him.

