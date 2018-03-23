PALM SUNDAY PROCESSION & SERVICE: If weather permits, the annual procession to St Mary’s will start from the Hall at 11.15am BST (hoping you’ve remembered to put your clocks forward an hour), followed by a Sung Family Eucharist, the distribution of palms and refreshments.

BATTLE OVER UDIMORE: This is the title of a talk about aerial combat in the skies above our village during World War II. This should be a fascinating talk: Andy Saunders, our speaker, is an acknowledged expert on the subject. He will be speaking in the Hall on Saturday, April 14, from 3pm. Tickets are available now from Liz Turgoose (01424 882657) or Liz Dean (01424 882206), costing £6 (including tea and cake): all net proceeds in aid of The Friends of St Mary’s Church.