EASTER: At noon today (Good Friday) in St Mary’s there will be a service of Prayers and Meditation.

The Easter Morning service on Sunday in St Mary’s will be at 9.30am, a Sung Family Eucharist, followed by refreshments in church.

I’d like to wish all readers of this column a peaceful and joyful Easter.

REMINDER: At 3pm in the Hall on Saturday week (April 14) there will be a talk of great local interest, about aerial combat over Udimore during World War II. Tickets (£6, to include tea and cake) available from Liz Turgoose (01424 882657) or Liz Dean (01424 882206).