SERVICES IN ST MARY’S: This Sunday Holy Communion will be celebrated at 8am, and a Family Service for All at 11.15am (followed by refreshments in the church).

MOBILE LIBRARY: We won’t be enjoying the benefit of this wonderful service for much longer, so do make the most of the Library’s visit to our Hall car park from 11.15 till 11.45am on Wednesday, April 11.

BATTLE OVER UDIMORE: This is the subject of Andy Saunders’ talk about aerial combat in the skies above Udimore during World War II, which he’s giving in the Hall at 3pm next Saturday, April 14. This is sure to be a fascinating talk, of great local interest. Tickets for the talk, to include tea and cake afterwards, cost a modest £6 and have been selling well. If you don’t want to miss this event, sponsored by The Friends of St Mary’s, and haven’t already booked, please get in touch with Liz Turgoose (01424 882567) or Liz Dean (01424 882206) as soon as possible.