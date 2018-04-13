BATTLE OVER UDIMORE: If you don’t want to miss Andy Saunders’ talk (in the Hall at 3pm tomorrow, Saturday) on aerial combat over our village during World War II but haven’t yet booked for it, please get in touch with Liz Turgoose (01424 882657) as soon as possible. She needs to make sure there’s enough cake for everyone! With tea, it’s included in the price of tickets, a modest £6 payable at the door.

CHURCH SERVICE ON SUNDAY: In St Mary’s there will be a Family Eucharist, starting at 11.15am and followed by refreshments in the church.

IMPORTANT MEETINGS IN THE HALL: At 6pm on Wednesday evening, April 18, the AGM of the Friends of St Mary’s will be followed (after a short interval for refreshments) by the Vestry Meeting and AGM of the Parochial Church Council. This is the one evening in the year when all parishioners (whether closely connected with the Church or not) can hear about its work, express any concerns they may have and ask any questions they may wish to ask.

PROPOSED BP FILLING STATION ON CADBOROUGH HILL: If a letter I’m sending to the Editor appears on the “Opinion “ pages of this week’s “Observer”, please do read it. You may like to submit your comments on this highly controversial project to Rother District Council’s Planning Department.