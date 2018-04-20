BATTLE OVER UDIMORE: To the great relief of the organizers (who had been fearing a low turnout) some 50 people assembled in the Hall last Saturday afternoon to hear Andy Saunders’ talk. In it he limited himself to the famous incident, in December 1940, when the German fighter pilot Kurt Wolf force-landed his Messerschmidt 109 near what is now Chatsby and was arrested by Special Constable Eric Field, but this one incident provided him with plenty of material. Among the many contemporary details which his research had unearthed was that when Mr Field subsequently handed his prisoner over to the police he insisted on obtaining an official receipt for him! Our speaker went on to answer numerous questions on this incident and the Luftwaffe’s aerial campaign in general, providing us with an informative and entertaining afternoon. Thanks to committee members of the Friends of St Mary’s (organizers of the event) and other generous donors, there were plenty of cakes to go round. A convivial and sociable gathering ensued.

SUNDAY SERVICES IN ST MARY’S: Holy Communion will be celebrated at 8am. At 6pm there will be a Benefice Evensong, at which we shall be welcoming parishioners from Brede, Beckley and Peasmarsh to join us here in Udimore.