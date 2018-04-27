CHURCH SERVICE: At 8am this Sunday Holy Communion will be celebrated in St Mary’s.

MESSY CHURCH: At 4pm on Tuesday (May 1) in the Hall, as usual.

MOBILE LIBRARY: For its very last visit, the library van will be in the Hall car park from 11.15 till 11.45am on Wednesday (May 2). Books will be available to take out on loan as usual, but will need to be returned in due course (or their loan extended) at Rye, or any other Public Library that’s still open. The Mobile Library has provided a wonderful public service for many years, very much appreciated by the relatively small group of people who have used it, and by them it will be greatly missed.