ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT: On Tuesday morning Steve our postman was seriously shaken (but mercifully otherwise uninjured) when his van was hit by a motorcyclist. The biker doesn’t appear to have been speeding, merely negligent. He sustained serious injuries and had to be evacuated to hospital by air ambulance.

SUNDAY SERVICES IN ST MARY’S: Holy Communion will be celebrated at 8am. The monthly Family Service for All will be at 11.15am, followed by refreshments in the church.

PARISH COUNCIL: In the Hall at 6.30pm on Wednesday (May 16) the Annual Parish Meeting will be followed at 7.15pm by a full meeting of the Parish Council.

SOUP & SCRABBLE: Please note the date of the next of these popular lunchtime parties: Thursday May 31, in the Hall. More details nearer the time.