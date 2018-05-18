SERVICE IN ST MARY’S: This Sunday (Pentecost, formerly known as Whitsunday) there will be a Family Sung Eucharist, starting at 11.15am and followed by refreshments in the church.

THE HALL: On Wednesday, May 23, the AGM of St Mary’s Community Hall will be held in the Hall, starting at 7.30pm. All welcome!

SOUP & SCRABBLE: At noon on Thursday, May 31, the Brede and Udimore Overseas Group’s third Soup & Scrabble party will start in the Hall at noon. Tickets, available now from Liz Turgoose (0424 882657), include a bowl of hot soup, an hour’s game of scrabble, and tea and biscuits, excellent value for £5!