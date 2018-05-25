CHURCH SERVICE: Holy Communion will be celebrated in St Mary’s at 8am this Sunday.

SAVING BUMBLEBEES: At 7pm on Tuesday (May 29) in The George Hotel, Rye, Professor Dave Goulson, of the University of Sussex will be giving a talk on the current plight of bumblebees in this country and elsewhere. Professor Goulson, the author of two books on this important subject, is an excellent speaker. His talk, open to all, has been arranged by Rother Environmental Group.

SOUP AND SCRABBLE: As previously advertised, the Overseas Group’s third Soup & Scrabble lunchtime party will be in the Hall at noon on Thursday (May 31). For a modest £5 you’ll be able to enjoy a bowl of hot soup and an hour’s not-too-competitive scrabble, followed by tea and biscuits. If you’re hoping to come it would be a kindness to the organizers, Liz Turgoose (01424 882657) and Sue Lee (01424 883122), to let one of them know beforehand.

HOLDING BACK THE YEARS: A talk on this subject, arranged by the Northiam and Broad Oak Patients’ Participation Group, is to be given by Dr Elena Mucci on Tuesday June 5 (6.30 for 7pm) in Northiam Village Hall. Dr Mucci is a consultant for “Care for the Elderly” at the Conquest Hospital and is known to be a fine speaker. She will cover such topics as fall prevention and the means of facilitating good health in later years. There’s plenty of parking space at the Hall. Northiam WI will be providing refreshments.