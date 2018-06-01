BREDE GARDENS OPEN FOR THE NGS: Tomorrow (Saturday) the three gardens open to the public from 10.30am till 4pm are: 4 Waterworks Cottages (3/4 mile down lane just beyond Brede Church, plants for sale), Woodlands and Sculdown (both along Chitcombe Road, B2089). Combined entry £5, children free, home-made teas at Sculdown. Notable features in these gardens, several designed by Kristina Clode, include much wildlife-friendly planting, a large pond and many colourful borders. The Brede Steam Giants will also be open to visitors at the same time (free admission, donations encouraged).

CHURCH SERVICE: The Sunday morning service in St Mary’s will be the monthly 9.30am Sung Family Eucharist, followed by refreshments in the church.

MESSY CHURCH: This monthly event will be in the Hall at 4pm on Tuesday June 5.

HOLDING BACK THE YEARS: That evening (6.30 for 7pm on Tuesday June 5) Dr Elena Mucci will be giving a talk on this subject in Northiam Village Hall. She will cover such subjects as fall prevention and the means of facilitating good health in later years. There’s plenty of parking space at the Hall, and Northiam WI will be providing refreshments. This event has been arranged by the Northiam and Broad Oak Patients’ Participation Group.

BEAUCHAMPS GARDEN OPEN FOR THE NGS: Next Sunday afternoon, June 10, Beauchamps Garden (half a mile down Float Lane) will be open to the public from 2 till 5pm. This is an attractive garden, full of seasonal interest, created by Matty over a period of more than twenty years, her plant stall stocking many of the plants you will be able to see flowering in the garden. The Friends of St Mary’s will again be serving tea, with their delicious cakes. Entry to the garden costs £5, children free. Reluctantly we have decided that this will be our last opening for the NGS, so do make the most of this last opportunity for a visit!