SOUP & SCRABBLE: Through an unfortunate misunderstanding, the party on May 31 had to be cancelled, at short notice. There will be another one in mid-September: when I hear the date, I’ll let you know. The group which organizes these fund-raising events is to be known in future by a new name, Four Charities - simpler and clearer than “Brede and Udimore Overseas Group”, its former name. The charities chosen for support by the group may change from time to time: at present they are The Armani Orphanage in Kenya, Deaf in Tanzania, Papua New Guinea Church Partnership and Sight Savers.

SERVICES IN ST MARY’S: This Sunday morning Holy Communion will be celebrated at 8am, and the monthly Family Service for All at 11.15am, followed by refreshments in the Church.

BEAUCHAMPS OPEN GARDEN: This Sunday afternoon Matty and I look forward to welcoming lots of you to our final opening for the NGS, between 2 and 5pm. At the time of writing some sunshine was on the forecast, but the garden will be looking good, even if you have to bring umbrellas. Entry costs an unchanged £5 (children free), with the opportunity to spend a little more on the Friends’ delicious teas, and on the choice plants Matty will be offering for sale on her plant stall.

Between 10.30am and 4pm on Tuesday (May 12) our garden will be opened again for £5, this time by the St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens team, who will be offering refreshments and plants for sale