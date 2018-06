CHURCH SERVICE: At 8am this Sunday Holy Communion will be celebrated in St Mary’s.

TEDDY BEAR FAIR: Also this Sunday, between 2 and 4.30pm, the Teddy Bear Fair at St George’s, Brede, will include zip wire flights down from the tower for teddy bears or other soft toys, a treasure hunt, a lucky dip, a bring and buy toy stall and other stalls. Something, in fact, for children of all ages!