WINCHELSEA CONCERT: Tomorrow evening (Saturday) at 7.30pm the celebrated Pegasus Choir will be making another visit to Winchelsea Church, to present a concert entitled “To be Sung on the Water” (music inspired by the world’s oceans, lakes and rivers). Tickets cost £14 (£7 for under 18s) and are available on line at winchelsea-arts.org.uk, or at the door.

SUNDAY SERVICES IN ST MARY’S: 8am Holy Communion, 11.15am Family Service for All (followed by refreshments in the church).