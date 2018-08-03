FREAK OUT FOR CANCER: A reminder that this 70s Charity Disco will be in the Hall tomorrow evening (Saturday) 7 till 11pm. Bar and BBQ (hot dogs, with veggie options) till 9.30, free drinks for kids, grand raffle with super prizes. Tickets at the door (£10 for adults, £5 for kids). This should be a great party, you’d be sorry to have missed it!

CHURCH SERVICE: In St Mary’s at 9.30am this Sunday there will be a Family Sung Eucharist, followed by refreshments in the church.

MESSY CHURCH ON TUESDAY: This month there’s a change of timing and venue, for a craft workshop: 10.30am till 2.30pm in Brede Church Hall (next to the church). Bring your own packed lunches: drinks and craft materials will be provided.