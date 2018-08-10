PROPOSED BP FILLING STATION: As you may have heard, several months ago BP applied to Rother District Council for permission to build a 24 hour filling station and shop on the left of B2089 near Rye, just as you approach the new Valley Park roundabout. This was refused, but subject to certain conditions. A second slightly modified application also met with refusal, BP’s appeal against which was refused too. BP is now appealing to the Secretary of State against this second refusal: the company clearly doesn’t give up easily! For Udimore residents an easily accessible filling station might seem rather a good idea, but in my opinion it would have two serious disadvantages: on its hilltop site it would be an unsightly blot on the landscape, conspicuous from miles around by both day and night, replacing the pleasantly rural approach to Rye with the beginnings of urban sprawl; and the extra traffic it would create can only increase congestion on the virtually single lane road we all have to negotiate on our way down into Rye.

We’re all invited to make our views known by submissions to the Planning Inspectorate in Bristol, and the more of us do this the better. The simplest way to do so is by email, addressed to East2@pins.qsi.gov.uk and quoting reference numbers APP/U1430/W/18/3196157 and APP/U1430/W/18/3205029. If you’d prefer to do it by post, address your letter (quoting the reference numbers, with two extra copies) to Stephen Wallis, The Planning Inspectorate, Room 3B, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol BS1 6PN.

The closing date for submissions is August 28, after which arrangements will be made for the Inspector to take them (and other previous representations) into account when reaching his (or her) final decision. So if you’re at all concerned about this proposed scheme now is the time to do something about it.

CHARITY DISCO: Midway through Saturday evening this event in the Hall seemed to be going very well: lots of people there, many of us making the most of the wide open glass doors to move outside, where it was easier to hear and make ourselves heard. Altogether the sale of entry tickets, the raffle (for which some excellent prizes had been donated) and other donations raised a total of some £1,500, which is to be given to a charity (or charities) which provide support for patients suffering from cancer. The organizers of this event and the many people involved in running it are to be congratulated and thanked for a most successful fundraising party.

CHURCH SERVICES: In St Mary’s this Sunday there will be a celebration of Holy Communion at 8am, and the monthly Family Service for All at 11.15am, followed by refreshments for all in the church.