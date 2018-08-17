PROPOSED BP FILLING STATION: CORRECTION: Your comments on this scheme should be addressed to East2@pins.gsi.gov.uk not qsi, as I wrongly stated in this column last week. If you’ve already sent in your comments (and were surprised to receive no acknowledgement) please send them again by forwarding them from your “sent items” to the correct address. My humble apologies for giving you this extra trouble: I had misread the letter g because of the extra thick underscoring of the address on the original notification. And if you haven’t yet sent in your comments, there’s still plenty of time to do so: the closing date is August 28.

DISCO PARTY: I’ve been asked by Richard Bingham to express his and Becky’s sincere thanks for the massive effort put in by numerous people to arrange the Charity Disco Party for them in the Hall on August 4. They were both very touched by the heartfelt support shown for them on that occasion: it meant a lot to them both.

CHURCH SERVICE: This Sunday there will be a Family Sung Eucharist in St Mary’s, starting at 11.15am and followed by refreshments in the church.