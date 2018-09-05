BERT GOLDSMITH: I’ve been asked by Bert’s family to include the following notice about him.

“Sad news has been received that Bert Goldsmith has passed away, peacefully, in Rye Memorial Hospital after a short illness. At the age of 95 he was proud to be the oldest person to have actually been born in Udimore and to still be living here. He will be greatly missed by his many friends.

“The funeral will take place in Hastings Crematorium at 11.45 on Thursday 6th September. The Family have requested family flowers only, but donations to Cancer Research UK or the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance, c/o Ellis Bros, 3 Ferry Road Rye TN31 7DJ.”

COASTAL CURRENTS OPEN STUDIO: During the Saturday and Sunday of the next two weekends (ie September 1, 2, 8 and 9) from 11am to 5pm all four days, Brenda Hartill will be opening her studio, Oast House Gallery, to the public. The gallery is in Pound House, opposite Church Gate. This will coincide with the launch of her new website www.brendahartill.com showing new paintings and a wide range of prints at studio prices. In addition, on Saturday September 8, between noon and 3.30pm Brenda will give a series of print demos and talks.

CHURCH SERVICE: At 9.30am this Sunday there will be a Sung Family Eucharist in St Mary’s, followed by tea or coffee and biscuits in the church.