COASTAL CURRENTS OPEN STUDIO: This Saturday and Sunday (11am till 5pm both days) Brenda Hartill will again be opening her studio opposite Church Gate. This coincides with the launch of her new website www.brendahartill.com showing new paintings and a wide range of prints at studio prices. Between noon and 3.30pm this Saturday, as part of the Open Studio, Brenda will be giving a series of print demos and talks.

SUNDAY SERVICES: At 8am in St Mary’s Holy Communion will be celebrated at 8am. At 11.15am in the grounds of the Hall there will be a Pet Service, to which we are all invited, bringing our dogs (on leads), cats (in cages), ponies and other pets.

MESSY CHURCH: This Tuesday Messy Church will resume its usual time and venue, 4pm in the Hall. This will include a harvest activity session - materials, food and drinks will be provided.

BOOK LAUNCH: Janet Denny (formerly of Float Farmhouse) has recently completed a new book, about her son Andrew. It will be formally launched in Rye Bookshop (in the High Street) at 6pm next Friday, September 14. Do come along to support Janet on this occasion.

MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING: Please note in you diaries that Udimore will be taking part again this year, on Saturday October 13. Gillian Rothery has kindly offered to make the arrangements again, and will in due course be appealing for our help in making this another great success.