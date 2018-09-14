SOUP & SCRABBLE: We couldn’t be there on Thursday, but it seems to have gone so well that the Committee of the Four Charities has decided to hold further scrabble parties on the following dates this Autumn: Thursday October 11, Friday November 9 and Friday December 14, all at noon in the Hall. So please note the dates, all scrabble enthusiasts - and anyone else interested in having a go, the best possible introduction to an enjoyable game!

BOOK LAUNCH: At 6pm this evening (Friday) Janet Denny (formerly of Float Farmhouse) will be launching her new book, about her son Andrew, in Rye Bookshop. If you can be there, Janet will be very grateful for your support on this occasion.

CHURCH SERVICE: In St Mary’s this Sunday, there will be a Family Sung Eucharist at 11.15am, followed by refreshments in the church.

PARISH COUNCIL: At 6.30pm on Wednesday (September 19) at their meeting in the Hall our Parish Councillors will be discussing (among other things) proposals for a scheme to reduce the impact of road traffic on our village. Do come along to have your say on this important issue.