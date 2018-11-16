SOUP & SCRABBLE: Last Friday’s lunchtime party was again well attended, raising another £85 for the Four Charities.

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY: We’re very grateful to Fr Jim Hobbs for once again coming over from Westfield to conduct our Udimore service, an especially memorable one for the Centenary this year. In heavy showers, we were glad not to be parading outside, and to have the shelter of the Hall for our refreshments after the service.

AN APPEAL FOR INFORMATION: Pat Offen’s son, Chris, has begun the massive task of researching the service records of as many as possible of the Udimore men who served with the armed forces during World War I (their names are all recorded on the memorial boards in the porch of the Hall). If anyone who reads this knows anything about any of these men (whether relatives or not), Chris would be delighted to hear from you: his phone number is 01403 272314. He hopes to make the results of his research available to us all, in some form or another.

PIRATES OF PENZANCE: At 2 pm today (Friday) and at 7pm on Saturday Winchelsea Singers will be performing this popular Gilbert and Sullivan operetta in Winchelsea New Hall. Refreshments are served this afternoon, bar available on Saturday. For tickets (£12) please ring Charlotte Beecroft (01797 223159).

CHURCH SERVICE: At 11.15am this Sunday in St Mary’s there will be a Family Sung Eucharist, which will also be celebrated as an inaugural civic service for our Rother District Councillor, Jonathan Johnson, on his taking up the chairmanship of the Council. After the service refreshments will be served in the Hall.

PARISH COUNCIL: At 6.30pm on Wednesday (November 21) our Parish Councillors will be meeting in the Hall. The agenda is likely to include a discussion of proposed schemes to reduce the harmful impact of steadily increasing B2089 traffic.

‘FLU IMMUNISATION: At 2pm on Thursday (November 22) there will be a second and final chance for pre-school children to be immunised at the Broad Oak Surgery, Reedswood Road. Appointments MUST be made beforehand by ringing 01424 882394, or 01797 252140.

UDIMORE CHRISTMAS FAYRE: This unmissable annual event will be in the Hall next Saturday (November 24) from 10.30am till 12.30pm. Besides plenty of scope for Christmas shopping (Christmas cakes, puddings and preserves, Christmas wreaths and garlands, vintage and valuables, Christmas gifts, warm homespun alpaca and sheepswool knitted hats) there will be real reindeer, Father Christmas and other children’s fun, raffles with super prizes, a tombola and mulled wine and mince pies. Be sure to note the times and come along!

Donations for the various stalls will be gratefully appreciated. Please either bring them to the Hall between 2pm and 4pm on Friday (November 23), or ring for individual information as follows: tombola prizes, Anne Barker (01424 883515), vintage and valuables, Rosemary Crouch (01424 882567), produce, baking and preserves, Celia Langrish (01424 882250), gifts, raffle prizes and requests for collection, Zoe Wilmoth (01797 227745).