CIVIC SERVICE: A large congregation gathered in St Mary’s Church last Sunday morning for the service to mark Councillor Jonathan Johnson’s inauguration as Chairman of Rother District Council. During an impressive service, speaking from the pulpit Fr Martin drew on passages from the Old and New Testament readings for the day to remind us that ours is not the first generation to experience environmental, military and political turmoil and upheavals. As in the past so now, apparently insoluble crises can be overcome, and even put to good account, only by a resolute determination to uphold the basic religious principles that underpin our society. There was some lusty singing of familiar hymns, and even of the later verses of less familiar ones, thanks to the strong lead provided by Cathy Bingham at the organ and Lesley Curtis on the guitar. Afterwards many of us adjourned to the Hall, to enjoy the refreshments provided by Jonathan, and to wish him a happy and successful year in office.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: Just one more day to go! If you read this in time, and would like to donate items for sale on the various stalls, or tombola and raffle prizes, please take them along to the Hall this afternoon (Friday) between 2pm and 4pm. They will be warmly welcomed - as will your support in the Hall tomorrow (Saturday) any time between 10.30am and 12.30pm, entry a modest £1. A great time for Christmas shopping, with plenty of gifts to choose from (for example, now that it’s turned quite chilly, what about warm homespun alpaca or sheepswool knitted hats for all the family?). For children the reindeer, Father Christmas and other fun attractions will be here again, and for everyone warming refreshments, including mulled wine and mince pies. It’s always a great Udimore seasonal occasion, one you would be very sorry to have missed!

CHURCH SERVICES THIS SUNDAY: At 8am Holy Communion will be celebrated in St Mary’s. At 6pm in All Saints Church Beckley there will be a Benefice Evensong, at which Udimore parishioners are cordially invited to join the parishioners of Beckley, Brede and Peasmarsh.

‘FLU IMMUNISATION: If you’re registered with the Broad Oak medical practice, and your surname begins with a letter between M and Z, you’re strongly recommended to attend the ‘flu immunisation session in the surgery, between 2pm and 3pm on Wednesday, November 28. This is your one and only chance this year!

OPEN RAIL FORUM: At 7.15pm next Thursday (November 29) in Rye Town Hall senior representatives of Govia will be giving a full account of the current timetable of rail services, and of current thinking on the proposed extension of the High Speed Javelin rail service to Rye, Hastings and Bexhill. As respectively Head of Strategic Planning and Head of Stations, Phil Hutchinson and Andy Leister are well qualified to speak informatively on these subjects, and to answer any questions put to them by the audience, on these or any other related issues.