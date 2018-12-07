JESSIE CORKE: Many congratulations to Jessie on the great occasion of her hundredth birthday this last Wednesday, to be celebrated in a family party tomorrow. As alert and sprightly as she has remained these last few years, she was always very likely to pass this distinctive milestone: we wish her much continuing happiness in the years ahead. The Parish Council arranged for her to be presented with a specially fragrant bouquet on behalf of us all. Many of us remember with affection that other Udimore centenarian, Liz Warrender. She was born in Lancashire; and Ethel Goldsmith, whose son Bert died recently, didn’t quite make the full hundred. So it seems Jessie Corke is distinctive as a locally- born hundred-year-old unique in Udimore’s history - unless anyone has ever heard of another?

CHURCH SERVICES: In St Mary’s at 8am this Sunday there will be a service of Holy Communion at 8am, and at 11.15am a Family Service for All, followed by refreshments in the church.

SOUP & SCRABBLE: Another session of this popular lunchtime event in the Hall at noon next Friday (December 14) will be followed by further sessions on the first Fridays of February, March and April. For £5 you can enjoy a bowl of hot soup and an hour’s enjoyable scrabble (no previous experience needed), followed by tea and biscuits.

HERE TO HELP: Otherwise known as H2H, this is a local voluntary service run under the auspices of Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital, for people who live in the parishes of Iden, Playden, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh, Udimore, Icklesham, Camber, East Guldeford and Rye. H2H is now recruiting more Volunteers who live in these parishes who would like to help people in their local communities. For more details please see the Volunteers section of the Rye Hospital website (www.ryehospital.org.uk). For further information, please leave a message on the H2H answer phone (01797 224044). All Volunteers are DBS checked - their expenses are paid.