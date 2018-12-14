Soup and Scrabble: Noon today (Friday) in the Hall

Church Services: On Sunday in St Mary’s at 11am. Sung family Eucharist. At 6pm service of Nine Lessons and Carols.

Well loved ex Udimore postman Eddie Catt: has passed away at the age of 82. Eddie, who lived in Icklesham was well known as our village postman until 2000 when he retired. Sussex born (an accent he never lost) he was a great country man and until recently even at the age of 81, had three gardening jobs working for local people. Eddie’s funeral is at Icklesham Church at 2.30pm on Thursday 20th December: all who knew him most welcome. Donations to St Michael’s Hospice or Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre via Towners Funeral Directors, Norman Road, St Leonards