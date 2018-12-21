CAROL SERVICE: Last Sunday’s annual combined carol service for Udimore and Brede, at 6pm in St Mary’s Church, was again very well attended, despite the inclement weather. The church was full of seasonal decorations, including another massive Christmas tree from Parsonage Farm. The Nine Lessons were read by representatives of both parishes, and of several age groups, interspersed with carols sung, it seemed, with special gusto this year. They included a fine rendering of Elizabeth Poston’s “Jesus Christ the Apple Tree” by Gary Marriott. Mulled wine and other refreshments were lavishly provided afterwards by the Four Charities, as a fundraiser for the “Third World” charities they support. What a good way to start the festive season!

CHRISTMAS SERVICES IN ST MARY’S: This Sunday Holy Communion will be celebrated at 8am.

On Christmas Eve for the 5pm Carol and Crib Service we are invited to come dressed as one of the ethereal, human or animal characters in the nativity story (as an angel, a shepherd or a donkey, for example). The Midnight Mass service will begin at 11.30pm.

The Christmas Morning Sung Family Eucharist is due to begin at 11.15am.

GREETINGS: I should like to wish all readers of this column a peaceful and happy Christmas.