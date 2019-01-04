CHURCH SERVICE: At 9.30am this Sunday there will be a Sung Family Eucharist in St Mary’s, starting at 9.30am and followed by refreshments and a social gathering in the church.

WINTER LUNCH: At 12.30pm on Friday January 18 there will be a two-course hot lunch in the Hall, another fund-raising event for the 4 Charities (our Brede and Udimore charitable group, providing support for those in need overseas). Please make a note of this in your new 2019 diaries. To be sure of not missing a good inexpensive meal, in good company, please ring Liz Turgoose as soon as possible for tickets (£10, bring your own drinks). Her number is 01424 882657.