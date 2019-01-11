CHURCH SERVICES: This Sunday in St Mary’s there will be a celebration of Holy Communion at 8am. At 11.15am there will be a Family Service for All, followed by refreshments in the church.

WINTER LUNCH: It’s not too late to book tickets for the 4 Charities Winter Lunch, to be held in the Hall at 12.30pm next Friday, January 18. To do so, please ring Liz Turgoose (01424 882657) as soon as possible, but by Wednesday evening at the very latest. At £10 (bring your own drinks) tickets are very good value: where else round here could you pay so little for a good two-course hot meal, in good company, while at the same time supporting four richly deserving overseas charities?