PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: On Wednesday evening, January 16, before the formal opening of the Council Meeting, those attending were invited to take part in an informal discussion about car parking arrangements for events in the Hall and St Mary’s Church. The owner of the adjacent area (which includes the pond and its surroundings, and the grass verges extending all the way along to the main road) naturally feels he should have some say in the way cars are parked there. Rather than resorting to a legal arrangement (a prescriptive easement, for example) it was agreed that it would be better to seek a solution to the problem by informal discussion between the parties involved, bearing in mind both the landowner’s rights and the facts that on some occasions the Hall’s present car park was bound to be inadequate, and that for some hundred years before the Hall’s construction all car drivers visiting the church had been accustomed to parking on the grass verges, no other space being available.

After the completion of the formal business of the Council meeting, at which our District and our County Councillors were both present, the date of the next meeting was confirmed as Wednesday March 20, at 6.30pm in the Hall. Please make a note of this date.

WINTER LUNCH: To the great relief of the organizers, who had found it hard to persuade people to make a commitment in advance (despite persuasive notices in Village Voice!), no fewer than fifty people supported this event in the Hall on Friday January 18. After generous helpings of Shepherds’ Pie and a mouthwatering array of Sweets, and an entertaining table quiz, Fr Martin gave us a most informative account of the Amani Orphanage in Kenya (one of the Four Charities we support) on behalf of which he accepted a cheque for £1375. More than a further £642 was added to our charity’s funds by this very successful and enjoyable event. Thanks are owed to the organizers, especially the providers of a delicious lunch, and those who worked so hard selling tickets. Let’s hope we can make their task a little easier next year!

HAROLD MOORES: A large group of Harold’s family and friends gathered in his home next afternoon to share reminiscences of his life and many interests, to say farewell to him and to accompany his coffin on the short walk to St Mary’s churchyard, where Harold’s interment was conducted in a short service by Fr Martin.

CHURCH SERVICES THIS SUNDAY: At 8am there will be a service of Holy Communion in St Mary’s. At 6pm in St George’s Brede there will be a service of Evensong for the four parishes of our benefice, Brede, Udimore, Beckley and Peasmarsh. Do come along and support our fellow parishioners!

SOUP AND SCRABBLE: The next fundraising event for the Four Charities will be a session of Soup and Scrabble (followed by tea and biscuits) in the Hall next Friday, February 1, starting at noon. Always an enjoyable occasion, for only £5 a ticket.

TALK ON LOCAL FARMING: Please make a note that at 2pm on Saturday February 9, this talk will be given in the Hall by Rob Morris, who farms in Brede, an event to raise funds for the Friends of St Mary’s. More details in this column next week. You’ll be interested to know that the handsome new gates recently installed at the eastern end of the churchyard by Chris Allum (and the one previously installed by him at the western end) were paid for by the Friends.