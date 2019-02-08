CHURCH SERVICES: In St Mary’s this Sunday are 8am, Holy Communion, and 11.15am there will be a Sung Family Eucharist, followed by coffee or tea and biscuits.

MESSY CHURCH: The monthly event for February will be In the Hall on Tuesday (February 5), starting at 4pm.

TALK ON LOCAL FARMING: In his talk in the Hall at 2pm next Saturday (February 9) Rob Morris will be joined by a panel of other speakers to discuss the various types of agriculture and horticulture on our local farms, their pros and cons, and their prospects during this uncertain period in our history. For £6 you can also enjoy tea and cake. To reserve tickets, please ring me (01797 223055), Liz Turgoose (01424 882657) or Sue Rowan (01424 882681). This will be a fundraising event for the Friends of St Mary’s Church.