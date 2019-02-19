Speedy recovery Richard: Due to an unfortunate accident, Richard Holmes will not be able to submit the news for Udimore Village Voice for a couple of months. We wish him a speedy recovery. In his absence, please email Lesley Curtis, email address: lesley@ecooffice.eu with any news items.

CHURCH SERVICES: In St Mary’s this Sunday at 11.15am there will be a Sung Family Eucharist followed by coffee or tea and biscuits.

FAIR TRADE FEBRUARY: A selection of Fair Trade goods will be on sale after all 9.30 am and 11.15 am services in St Mary’s Church this month.

A NON-ACADEMIC TALK: entitled ‘CHRISTIANITY FOR THE UNCHURCHED’ by Prof. The Rev’d Jack McDonald, the Anglican Chaplain at Leuven University, Belgium, will take place on Friday 15th February at St George’s Church Room, Brede, from 8pm – 9pm. Hot drinks, wine and juice will be served afterwards. All are welcome. Entrance is free, although donations to cover expenses will be welcomed!

Transport can be provided locally - contact Sue Rowan (01424 882681) or Benjamin Barnard (01424 882573)

MESSY CHURCH: Is usually held every first Tuesday of the month at the Udimore Community Hall at 4pm

The talk on local farming, hosted by Friends of St Mary’s Church last Saturday, was a resounding success with a turnout of over 60 people. It was very interesting, covering farming over the last century and up to the present day. A big thank you to Rob and our local farmers, and to everyone who came along.