CHURCH SERVICE: Holy Communion will be celebrated at 8am this Sunday (24th February) in St Mary’s Church.

SOUP & SCRABBLE: COMMING UP NEXT WEEK 1st March (Friday).

In the Hall at noon 1st March next week (Friday) there will be another session of this popular lunchtime event, in aid of the Four Charities. For £5 you can enjoy a bowl of hot soup with a roll, an hour’s gentle scrabbling (no previous experience needed), followed by tea and biscuits.

FAIR TRADE FEBRUARY: A selection of Fair Trade goods will be on sale after all 9:30am and 11.15am services in St Mary’s Church this month.

MESSY CHURCH: Is held every first Tuesday of the month at the Udimore Community Hall at 4pm