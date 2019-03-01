SOUP & SCRABBLE: In the Hall at noon, today, Friday 1st March, there will be another session of this popular lunchtime event, in aid of the Four Charities. For £5 you can enjoy a bowl of hot soup with a roll, an hour’s gentle scrabbling (no previous experience needed), followed by tea and biscuits.

CHURCH SERVICE: In St Mary’s at 9:30am this Sunday there will be a Sung Family Eucharist, followed by coffee or tea and biscuits.

MESSY CHURCH: The monthly event this coming Tuesday, will be In the Hall on Tuesday, (5th March) starting at 4pm. Shrove Tuesday – pancakes for tea!!