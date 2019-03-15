CHURCH SERVICE: In St Mary’s this Sunday at 11.15am there will be a Sung Family Eucharist followed by coffee or tea and biscuits.

FAIR TRADE: A selection of Fair Trade goods will be on sale after all 9.30 am and 11.15 am services in St Mary’s Church this month.

‘DIVINE’ Fairtrade Easter Eggs: will be on display at the back of the church and can be ordered for Easter. If you would like to place an order, let Lesley know or email her on lesley@ecooffice.eu

UDIMORE PARISH COUNCIL: meets on Wednesday 20th March at 6.30pm at the Community Hall.