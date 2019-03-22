THANKS: I’m very grateful to Lesley Curtis for taking care of this column during the six weeks I was in hospital after unfortunately cracking a hip in several places, through falling on a slippery pavement. Thanks too to the NHS staff responsible for my successful treatment: they did a wonderful job.

FAIR TRADE: Lesley would like to remind you that she has a wide range of Fair Trade goods for sale, including packets of tea and coffee, jars of honey, and “Divine” Easter eggs. These will be available in St Mary’s again after mid-morning services on March 31 and on the first two Sundays in April, but If you would like more details meanwhile, her phone numbers are 01424 883246 and 07506 780044 (email lesley@ecooffice.eu)

SERVICES IN ST MARY’S THIS SUNDAY: At 8am there will be a service of Holy Communion, and at 6pm The Stations of the Cross (a Lenten devotional service, for all parishioners in the four parishes of our Benefice).

BISHOP’S VISIT: During his visit to our deanery, on Tuesday March 26, Bishop Richard, Anglican Bishop of Lewes, will be in St Mary’s at noon for a Holy Communion service, in Winchelsea Church at 5.30pm for Evensong, and in Winchelsea Beach Church at 7.30pm for an “open synod” (at which all will be welcome, for a general discussion of diocesan strategy). These will be good opportunities to meet Bishop Richard, especially for those who like me haven’t met him before.

AGM: The Rye and District Dementia Alliance will be holding its AGM in the Tilling Green Community Centre, 6.30 till 8pm, Wednesday April 10. Information stands, speaker from Unicook, the stove guard experts. Refreshments. RSVP to Daliea Redman (chair) rddaa@outlook.com, or phone 07737 350896.