CLOCKS FORWARD: Summertime begins at midnight this Saturday, so you’re reminded to put your clocks and watches forward one hour.

SERVICES IN ST MARY’S THIS SUNDAY: Holy Communion will be celebrated at 8am, summertime. As it’s Mothering Sunday, at 11.15am there will be a special extra Family Service for All. There will be a welcome for all, whether you are regular churchgoers or not, mothers and children, plus fathers and the rest of your family, and of course any others without families. This should be a truly communal event, so do come along if you can.