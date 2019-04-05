SOUP & SCRABBLE: I hope you’ll read this in time to be reminded that at noon today, it being the first Friday in the month, there’s another session of this enjoyable lunchtime party in the Hall. After a bowl of hot soup and an hour’s scrabbling (no previous experience needed) there’s tea and biscuits to round the party off. All for £5, good value and towards a good cause, the Four Charities supported by the Udimore and Brede committee.

CHURCH SERVICE: At 9.30am this Sunday there’s a Sung Family Eucharist in St Mary’s, followed by refreshments and a social chat in the church.