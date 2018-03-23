Westfield Parish Church: This Sunday is Palm Sunday. Join the walk of witness, starting outside the school at 10am and ending at the church for Holy Communion and Youth Church at 10.30am. Next week-end is Easter, and the Good Friday workshop takes place as usual from 10am to 12 noon in the Parish Hall. This is for children age 5-11 years, and includes arts and crafts and an Easter egg hunt. Services at Easter are Holy Communion at 7pm on Maundy Thursday, An Hour by the Cross at 3pm on Good Friday, and Sunrise service at 7am and Family Holy Communion at 10am on Easter Day.

Barn Dance: Last chance Saturday’s dance for Friends of Fia was a sell out! The Parish Hall was packed with happy dancers of all ages, enjoying good music, food, a great caller and friendship. There were too many people to thank individually here for help and donations, but the list covered an A4 sheet. Although Fia’s story has been covered in this paper, some readers may not know that she is a lovely five your old diagnosed with Alexander disease, a rare and life-limiting neurodegenerative disease, and friends have put on many events in the last year or two to support the family. The dance raised an amazing £700 which will help with Fia’s next visit to the Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia.

F3 (Friends, Fun, Fellowship): The next meeting is in the Parish (Church) Hall on Thursday, 22 February at 7.30pm. Rev’d Graham Atfield will be talking about Chaplaincy at the Conquest Hospital. F3 is open to all women of any age, and meetings are usually held monthly, with admission just £2. Come along whenever you can for a warm welcome. For more details telephone Helen on 01424 752052.

Duck Race: Westfield Scout Group’s ever-popular Duck Race is this Sunday, 25 March at 1pm. As usual, the ducks will be thrown from the bridge at Forge Stream, Cottage Lane at 1pm, and burgers and hot dogs will be available from 12.15pm. Please buy your lucky duck number (£1) from Scouts, Archers Butchers, or at the field on the day. There will be a special class for your own character ducks, too, with entry £2 on the day. The weather is forecast to be good, so let’s hope for good racing conditions!

Westfield Horticultural Society Spring Show: This year’s Spring Show is on Saturday 14 April, and entries are now being accepted. WHS hopes you will be taking part in what promises to be a colourful year for flowers, vegetables, home produce, crafts and so much more. Don’t forget that there are special sections for youngsters under 14 years, and this year’s set recipe is Mary Berry’s Carrot Cake. Who can resist that? Entry forms can be found in Show Schedules and posted in the WHS postbox at the New Inn, or entries can be emailed to westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com.

Westfield Parish Assembly: The Parish Assembly is on Tuesday 17 April at 7pm in the Church Hall, with free wine and nibbles from 6.30pm. The meeting will include contributions from Sussex Police, a report from the Chairman of the Parish Council, displays from local organisations, and news about the latest Parish Council projects. The Rose Bowl and Certificates of Thanks will be presented to our special volunteers in our community, and nominations are needed for these by 30 March. This year the volunteer categories are Young People, Older Residents and New or Improved Project. There is more information and a form to download on the Westfield Parish Council Facebook page, or you can send an email explaining details and reasons for your choice. Please submit to the Parish Clerk, Kate Darbyshire, as soon as possible.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.