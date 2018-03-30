Westfield Parish Church: If you are reading this in time, take the children to the Parish Hall for the Good Friday workshop from 10am to 12 noon. This is for children age 5-11 years and includes wonderful arts and crafts and an Easter egg hunt. Later today is An Hour by the Cross at 3pm, and on Easter Day we celebrate with a Sunrise service at 7am on Easter Day and Family Holy Communion at 10am.

Duck Race: Westfield Scout Group’s ever-popular Duck Race last Sunday raised an excellent £217. The weather could have been a little warmer, but racing conditions were good, and everyone enjoyed themselves. Thank you to everyone who supported this. The next event put on by the Group is the Family Barn Dance in the Church (Parish) Hall from 7-10pm on Saturday 28 April, with fabulous music from ‘Swallowtail’. Tickets (£8 adult, £4 child), including ploughman’s supper, will be on sale after the Easter week-end.

Westfield Horticultural Society Spring Show: This year’s Spring Show is on Saturday 14 April, and entries are now being accepted. WHS hopes you will be taking part in what promises to be a colourful year for flowers, vegetables, home produce, crafts and so much more. Don’t forget that there are special sections for youngsters under 14 years, and this year’s set recipe is Mary Berry’s Carrot Cake. Who can resist that? Entry forms can be found in Show Schedules and posted in the WHS postbox at the New Inn, or entries can be emailed to westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com.

Westfield Parish Assembly: The Parish Assembly is on Tuesday 17 April at 7pm in the Church Hall, with free wine and nibbles from 6.30pm. The meeting will include contributions from Sussex Police, a report from the Chairman of the Parish Council, displays from local organisations, and news about the latest Parish Council projects. The Rose Bowl and Certificates of Thanks will be presented to our special volunteers in our community, and nominations are needed for these by today. This year the volunteer categories are Young People, Older Residents and New or Improved Project. There is more information and a form to download on the Westfield Parish Council Facebook page, or you can send an email explaining details and reasons for your choice. Please submit to the Parish Clerk, Kate Darbyshire, as soon as possible.

Comedy and Curry Night: Don’t forget to book your tickets for Friends of Fia’s Stand-up Comedy and Curry night on Saturday 21 April in the Community Hall, 7pm for 7.30pm start. This is strictly for over 18’s only. Tickets include an evening of entertainment from various comedians, including Robbie Laing, Dave Fensome, Tandy Houghton, Ken Langfield and Josh Dillon, plus curry courtesy of the New Inn and a raffle ticket! Tickets are £17.50 ( plus a small booking fee) from www.ticketsource.co.uk/friends-of-fia.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.