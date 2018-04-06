Westfield Parish Church: What a great time was had by over seventy children at the Good Friday workshop. They enjoyed all sorts of arts and crafts and an egg hunt, and finished with hot cross buns and the Easter story. Follow that! Well, we are, as our new Youth Pastor, Graham, is organising the first Messy Church on 18 May, so make sure that is in your diaries.

The church was full for a joyous service on Easter Day. The congregation brought posies to decorate the large wooden cross, adding to the beautiful flower arrangements decorating the church. Services this Sunday are Holy Communion at 8am, and Morning Praise with Youth Church at 10am.

The Friendship Club: The coach will leave at 10.45 am next Monday 9 April from the car park of the New Inn for the mystery tour for club members who have booked. The normal fortnightly meetings resume the following week on 16 April.

Westfield Community Association: The next WCA meeting is at at 7pm for 7.30pm in the Community Dining Hall next Monday, 9 April. They are currently looking for new members of the parish to join them so if you would like to become involved in our village community, or just want to find out more please come along.

Westfield Horticultural Society Spring Show: This year’s Spring Show is on Saturday 14 April, and entries are now being accepted. WHS hopes you will be taking part in what promises to be a colourful year for flowers, vegetables, home produce, crafts and so much more. Don’t forget that there are special sections for youngsters under 14 years, and this year’s set recipe is Mary Berry’s Carrot Cake. Who can resist that? Entry forms can be found in Show Schedules and posted in the WHS post-box at the New Inn, or entries can be emailed to westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com.

Westfield Parish Assembly: The Parish Assembly is on Tuesday 17 April at 7pm in the Church Hall, with free wine and nibbles from 6.30pm. The meeting will include contributions from Sussex Police, a report from the Chairman of the Parish Council, displays from local organisations, and news about the latest Parish Council projects. The Rose Bowl and Certificates of Thanks will be presented to our special volunteers in our community. Everyone is welcome, so if you care about our village community please come.

Comedy and Curry Night: Don’t forget to book your tickets for Friends of Fia’s Stand-up Comedy and Curry night on Saturday 21 April in the Community Hall, 7pm for 7.30pm start. This is strictly for over 18’s only. Tickets include an evening of entertainment from various comedians, including Robbie Laing, Dave Fensome, Tandy Houghton, Ken Langfield and Josh Dillon, plus curry courtesy of the New Inn and a raffle ticket! Tickets are £17.50 ( plus a small booking fee) from www.ticketsource.co.uk/friends-of-fia.

Westfield Scout Group: The next event put on by the Group is the Family Barn Dance in the Church (Parish) Hall from 7-10pm on Saturday 28 April, with fabulous music from ‘Swallowtail’. No experience needed! Tickets (£8 adult, £4 child), including ploughman’s supper, are now on sale. Ring 01424 753684 or 754080, or buy your tickets from Archers Butchers.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.