Westfield Parish Church: Services this Sunday are Holy Communion at 8am, and Holy Communion with Youth Church at 10am.

Westfield Women’s Institute meets in the Church (Parish) Hall this afternoon at 2.15 pm. New members are always welcome. Contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information. Today’s meeting is the Rother Group Meeting, when other WIs in the district will be joining Westfield to hear Melanie Gibson-Barton talking about ‘And so to Ted - a History of Teddies and Other Bears’.

Westfield Horticultural Society Spring Show: This never fails to impress, so do not miss this wonderful display of flowers, vegetables, home produce, crafts and much more. The show starts at 2.30pm tomorrow in Westfield Community Hall, and the WHS will be delighted to see new faces.

The Friendship Club: meets in the New Inn on Monday 16 April from 2 -3.30 pm. Members play bingo and whist with a cup of tea and biscuits for 20p during the afternoon. A couple of outings will be arranged for regular members during the summer. The yearly subscription is £5. New members are always welcome; contact Derek Edwards on 01424 753155.

Tennis Coaching: Following the success of last year, the Parish Council is delighted to announce that Louis from 6 love Tennis Coaching will be returning to Westfield for this year’s junior coaching sessions. The first session is Monday 16th April, 5-6pm at Westfield Tennis Courts. This year primary and senior school children can attend, and Louis will tailor the coaching to meet everyone’s skill levels. The cost is £50 for the term, or £5 pay/play. For more information call 6.0 Tennis Coaching on 07704 774017 or email info@6lovetenniscoaching.co.uk/.

Westfield Parish Assembly: The Parish Assembly is on Tuesday 17 April at 7pm in the Church Hall, with free wine and nibbles from 6.30pm. The meeting will include contributions from Sussex Police, a report from the Chairman of the Parish Council, displays from local organisations, and news about the latest Parish Council projects. The Rose Bowl and Certificates of Thanks will be presented to our special volunteers in our community. Everyone is welcome, so if you care about our village community please come.

Village Spring Tidy: This is next Saturday, 21 April between 10am-12 noon. Meet at the Parish Hall to register and to collect litter pickers, then return for refreshments after your hard work.

Comedy and Curry Night: Don’t forget to book your tickets for Friends of Fia’s Stand-up Comedy and Curry night on Saturday 21 April in the Community Hall, 7pm for 7.30pm start. This is strictly for over 18’s only. Tickets include an evening of entertainment from various comedians, including Robbie Laing, Dave Fensome, Tandy Houghton, Ken Langfield and Josh Dillon, plus curry courtesy of the New Inn and a raffle ticket! Tickets are £17.50 ( plus a small booking fee) from www.ticketsource.co.uk/friends-of-fia.

Westfield Scout Group: The next event put on by the Group is the Family Barn Dance in the Church (Parish) Hall from 7-10pm on Saturday 28 April, with fabulous music from ‘Swallowtail’. No experience needed! Tickets (£8 adult, £4 child), including ploughman’s supper, are now on sale. Ring 01424 753684 or 754080, or buy your tickets from Archers Butchers.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.