Westfield Parish Church: It’s café style church again! The Annual Parochial Church Meeting will be at 10am in the Church Hall this Sunday, starting with coffee and delicious things to eat before a short time of worship leads into the meeting. There will be a light lunch after the meeting to round off the morning. It is an opportunity to celebrate all that we have achieved over the last year and to pray for the future of the church, so come and join us.

Westfield Horticultural Society Spring Show: What a wonderful display of spring colour! Despite the miserable spring for gardeners, visitors were treated to beautiful flower exhibits and stunning flower arrangements as well as tempting cookery items and creative craft displays. A full report will appear in this paper.

Village Spring Tidy: This is tomorrow, Saturday, 21 April between 10am-12 noon. Meet at the Parish Hall to register and to collect litter pickers, then return for refreshments after your hard work.

Comedy and Curry Night: This Stand-up Comedy and Curry night has been arranged by Friends of Fia for tomorrow, Saturday 21 April, in the Community Hall, 7pm for 7.30pm start. This is strictly for over 18’s only. Tickets include an evening of entertainment from various comedians, including Robbie Laing, Dave Fensome, Tandy Houghton, Ken Langfield and Josh Dillon, plus curry courtesy of the New Inn and a raffle ticket! Tickets are £17.50 ( plus a small booking fee) from www.ticketsource.co.uk/friends-of-fia.

Tennis Coaching: Following the success of last year, the Parish Council is delighted to announce that Louis from 6 love Tennis Coaching has returned to Westfield for this year’s junior coaching sessions. The next session is Monday 23 April, 5-6pm at Westfield Tennis Courts. This year primary and senior school children can attend, and Louis will tailor the coaching to meet everyone’s skill levels. The cost is £50 for the term, or £5 pay/play. For more information call 6.0 Tennis Coaching on 07704 774017 or email info@6lovetenniscoaching.co.uk/.

Westfield Scout Group: The next event put on by the Group is the Family Barn Dance in the Church (Parish) Hall from 7-10pm on Saturday 28 April, with fabulous music from ‘Swallowtail’. No experience is needed as all dances are called, so you just need to bring comfortable shoes and a smile! Tickets (£8 adult, £4 child), including ploughman’s supper, are now on sale. Soft drinks are provided, or BYO drink and glass. Ring 01424 753684 or 754080, or buy your tickets from Archers Butchers.

Friends of Westfield Church: The Spring Fayre is on Saturday 28 April from 10am-12 noon in the Church Hall. Entrance is £1 including tea or coffee (children free) and stalls will include cakes, raffle, Granny’s Attic, crafts, cards and gifts. Everyone is welcome.

WCA Newsletter deadline: Please send your contributions by 25 April to the Editor Pauline Filsell-Page, telephone 0778 607 8588, or leave in the WCA box at The New Inn.

F3 (Friends, Fun, Fellowship): F3 meets on Thursday 26 April at 7.30pm in the Church Hall. Captain Carl Bagwell MBE makes a welcome return visit to Westfield, this time telling us about ’Safe Home in Port’, revealing the workings of the small harbour at Rye. F3.is a group open to all women of any age. and admission is just £2. Come along whenever you can for a warm welcome. For more details telephone Helen 01424 752052.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.