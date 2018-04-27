It’s been a busy week for residents.

Westfield Parish Church: Last Sunday’s café style church service was followed by the Annual Parochial Church Meeting. There were very encouraging reports about the church activities during the past year, and exciting plans for the future. There was a lot of interest in the recently commissioned architect’s plans which hopefully will take the church forward as we look to celebrating its 900th anniversary in 2020. Watch this space!

Westfield Messy Church: Messy Church starts on Saturday 12 May from 3-5pm in the Church Hall. This is an event for everyone, with crafts, activities, media, song, story, and food. Children need to be accompanied by an adult. Contact Youth Pastor Graham 07787 527166 for more information.

Parish Assembly: Last Tuesday’s Parish Assembly was well supported by organisations and residents.

The Chairman, Michael Edwards, gave a report of some of the completed projects and upcoming projects, and his full report will be available on the village website. He thanked the village handymen Brian Firman and Paul Masters, Toby Walsh and team for maintaining the War memorial, and Roger Carrier for his efforts concerning the recent purchase of the Cricket Ground. Special thanks went to Joan Downing BEM, who stepped down as Councillor last year after serving an incredible 43 years on the Council! PCSOs Darryl Holter and Emma Phillips stepped in at the last minute to give an update on the model for policing in Westfield, and Cllr Carl Maynard gave updates from ESCC and RDC.

Certificates of thanks were awarded to Ian Taylor (Chairman of the Cricket Club) for his efforts with the new pavilion project, and particularly with work developing the youth team

Dionne Homewood for starting Westfield Village Rock. This project encourages people to decorate rocks which they hide around the village, to be found and then re-hidden for others to find. This has encouraged residents to get out and about in the village and has proved to be a real success! Photos of ‘finds’ are posted on Facebook. – see Westfield Village Rocks.

A Special Commendation was awarded to Jon & Gill Attewell (Westfield Football Club)

in recognition of their dedication to the club over several years. Jon is groundsman, tea lady, team driver, handyman and away supporter and Gill is the Club’s Secretary and Treasurer.

Since 2005 the Rose Bowl is given each year to mark dedication and community spirit shown by an individual volunteer over many years, which brings a community benefit to the residents of Westfield. This year it was awarded to Richard Milward, who has been involved for many years with the Westfield Christmas Lights which now seem to be world famous. He has been instrumental in organising the collections for St Michael’s Hospice, which raises thousands of pounds every year. Last year the lights raised a fantastic £10,385.29.

Village Spring Tidy: This was well supported by 45 volunteers of all ages, who between them collected 27 bags of rubbish last Saturday. Perhaps the fine weather and the promise of delicious refreshments, including bacon sandwiches, encouraged a good turnout!

Barn Dance: The Westfield Scout Group’s Family Barn Dance is from 7-10pm tomorrow, Saturday 28 April, in the Church (Parish) Hall, with fabulous music from ‘Swallowtail’. No experience is needed as all dances are called, so you just need to bring comfortable shoes and a smile! Some tickets (£8 adult, £4 child), including ploughman’s supper, should be on sale at the door. Soft drinks are provided, or BYO drink and glass. Ring 01424 753684 or 754080, or buy your tickets from Archers Butchers.

Friends of Westfield Church: The Spring Fayre is tomorrow, Saturday 28 April, from 10am-12 noon in the Church Hall. Entrance is £1 including tea or coffee (children free) and stalls will include cakes, raffle, Granny’s Attic, crafts, cards and gifts. Everyone is welcome.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.