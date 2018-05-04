Spring: went into hiding earlier this week, but our lanes are still beautiful with primroses and now bluebells. Organisers of the Friends of Westfield Church Spring Coffee Morning (raised about £250) and the Scouts Barn Dance (raised about £185) would like to thank people for their support. It was good to see a number of families at the barn dance; the children were really good at joining in, and some must have slept very well afterwards!

Westfield Women’s Institute: The WI meets in the Parish Hall next Friday, 11 May at 2.15 pm. The meeting starts with discussions of the resolutions to be presented to the National Annual Meeting, and then Nikki Hawes will be talking about the work of the Bluebell Ridge Cattery. New members are always welcome; just come to the meeting, or contact the President Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information.

Westfield Messy Church: Messy Church starts on Saturday 12 May from 3-5pm in the Church Hall. This is an event for everyone, with crafts, activities, media, song, story, and food. Children need to be accompanied by an adult. Contact Youth Pastor Graham 07787 527166 for more information.

Westfield Playgroup: Also on 12 May, the Playgroup celebrates its 50th birthday from 12 noon to 3pm at the Church Hall. Call in for refreshments, bouncy castle, face painting, games and stalls.

Westfield Horticultural Society: WHS have two events planned. On Thursday 24 May, they invite you to ‘A Very English Cream Tea” from 2-4pm at the Bowls Club. Home-made scones, jam and cream, tea or coffee, all for only £5 per person. Or perhaps you would prefer a glass of Prosecco for a donation of £1.50. Before you leave, you will be able to plant your tea cup for summer flowering (included in the price). Please join them for a lovely afternoon of indulgence and fun. To book, please contact Catherine on 01424 552485, email westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com, or message us on Facebook. When booking, please mention if you have any special dietary requirements. Places will be on a first come first served basis, so please book early!

Westfield Horticultural Society: Looking further ahead, WHS have arranged a guided tour of the grounds of Ashburnham Place, on Thursday, 5 July. This is a self-drive trip, meeting at the Orangery at 2.15pm for a 2.30pm start. The tour will last for 1-1 ½hours to suit the group, and those who might not want to do the complete tour will be welcomed in the Orangery. The cost is £5 for WHS or Hub members (non-members £9.50), including a cream tea at £4.75. We do hope you join us for this wonderful opportunity to see the lovely ornamental gardens, walled kitchen garden and hear about the history of the grounds and gardens landscaped by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown in the 1760’s, which retain much of their style from this time. To book, please contact Catherine on 01424 552485, email westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com, or message us on Facebook. Please mention if you would like to join us for refreshments after the tour, as we need to advise numbers, and also if you have any special dietary requirements.

