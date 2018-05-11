Westfield Playgroup: Playgroup celebrates its 50th birthday on Saturday12 May. Call in at the Church Hall from 12 noon to 3pm for refreshments, bouncy castle, face painting, games and stalls, and celebrate with friends old and new.

Westfield Goju Karate Club: The club has organised an open afternoon from 1.30-4.30pm in the Church Hall on Sunday 20 May. This is a whistle stop tour of the Goju Ryu Karate system covering its main features and using examples of the grading requirements from white belt to black belt, delivered by Brian Hinchliffe 8th Dan, UK Director of Karate for the All Japan Martial Arts Federation. 16yrs and above. This is suitable for experienced martial artists of all styles or complete novices (over 16 years) who are just thinking about taking up a martial art. The cost is £10, and for further information, or to book a place, please email westfield.goju.karate@outlook.com or visit www.westfieldgojukarate.club.

Westfield Horticultural Society: WHS have two events planned. On Thursday 24 May, they invite you to ‘A Very English Cream Tea” from 2-4pm at the Bowls Club. Home-made scones, jam and cream, tea or coffee, all for only £5 per person. You will also be able to plant your tea cup for summer flowering (included in the price). Please join them for a lovely afternoon of indulgence and fun. To book, please contact Catherine on 01424 552485, email westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com, or message us on Facebook. When booking, please mention if you have any special dietary requirements. Places will be on a first come first served basis, so please book early!

Westfield Horticultural Society: Looking further ahead, WHS have arranged a guided tour of the grounds of Ashburnham Place, on Thursday, 5 July. This is a self-drive trip, meeting at the Orangery at 2.15pm for a 2.30pm start. The tour will last for 1-1 ½hours to suit the group, and those who might not want to do the complete tour will be welcomed in the Orangery. The cost is £5 for WHS or Hub members (non-members £9.50), including a cream tea at £4.75. We do hope you join us for this wonderful opportunity to see the lovely ornamental gardens, walled kitchen garden and hear about the history of the grounds and gardens landscaped by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown in the 1760’s, which retain much of their style from this time. To book, please contact Catherine on 01424 552485, email westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com, or message us on Facebook. Please mention if you would like to join us for refreshments after the tour, as we need to advise numbers, and also if you have any special dietary requirements.

