Village Fete: Make sure that you are free on Saturday 9 June for this year’s fete. It will be on the Parish Field from 12noon to 4pm with the usual range of tempting stalls and displays, including return visits from 1066 Falconry and Acromax. Please contact Annie on 07969 701099 if you need any information.

Westfield Parish Church: This Sunday is Pentecost, and services will be Holy Communion at 8am and 10am, with Youth Church at 10am.

Westfield Goju Karate Club: The club has organised an open afternoon from 1.30-4.30pm in the Church Hall this Sunday 20 May. This is a whistle stop tour of the Goju Ryu Karate system covering its main features and using examples of the grading requirements from white belt to black belt, delivered by Brian Hinchliffe 8th Dan, UK Director of Karate for the All Japan Martial Arts Federation. This is suitable for experienced martial artists of all styles or complete novices (over 16 years) who are just thinking about taking up a martial art. The cost is £10, and for further information, or to book, please email westfield.goju.karate@outlook.com or visit www.westfieldgojukarate.club.

Friendship Club: The Friendship Club meets in the New Inn on Monday 21 May from 2 -3.30 pm. Members play bingo and whist with a cup of tea and biscuits for 20p during the afternoon. A couple of outings will be arranged for regular members during the summer. The yearly subscription is £5. New members are always welcome; contact Derek Edwards on 01424 753155.

Westfield Horticultural Society: WHS have two events planned. Next Thursday, 24 May, they invite you to ‘A Very English Cream Tea” from 2-4pm at the Bowls Club. Home-made scones, jam and cream, tea or coffee, all for only £5 per person. You will also be able to plant your tea cup for summer flowering (included in the price). Please join them for a lovely afternoon of indulgence and fun. To book, please contact Catherine on 01424 552485, email westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com, or message us on Facebook. When booking, please mention if you have any special dietary requirements. Places will be on a first come first served basis, so please book early!

Westfield Horticultural Society: Looking further ahead, WHS have arranged a guided tour of the grounds of Ashburnham Place, on Thursday, 5 July. This is a self-drive trip, meeting at the Orangery at 2.15pm for a 2.30pm start. The tour will last for 1-1 ½hours to suit the group, and those who might not want to do the complete tour will be welcomed in the Orangery. The cost is £5 for WHS or Hub members (non-members £9.50), including a cream tea at £4.75. We do hope you join us for this wonderful opportunity to see the lovely ornamental gardens, walled kitchen garden and hear about the history of the grounds and gardens landscaped by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown in the 1760’s, which retain much of their style from this time. To book, please contact Catherine on 01424 552485, email westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com, or message us on Facebook. Please mention if you would like to join us for refreshments after the tour, as we need to advise numbers, and also if you have any special dietary requirements.

F3 (Friends, Fun, Fellowship): Join F3 next Thursday 24 May at 7.30pm in the Church Hall for an evening with Marian Ham as she talks about the joys of 25 years of headship in a Church of England Primary School - ‘A School is more than a Building. F3 is open to all women of any age, and meetings are usually held monthly, with admission just £2. Come along whenever you can for a warm welcome. For more details telephone Helen on 01424 752052.

Hearing Bus: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre is a registered charity working in partnership with Adult Social Care to provide a no charge mobile information and advice service for Deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people living in East Sussex. The mobile unit will be visiting Westfield on Friday 22 June and will be in The New Inn Car Park from 10.30am – 12.30pm. The vehicle is equipped to offer demonstrations of assistive equipment and hearing screening tests. The bus is accessible to wheelchair users and representatives from both the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre and Adult Social Care will be available to provide individual information and advice on all aspects of hearing loss. For further information please contact the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre on 01323 722505 or e-mail info@eshrc.org.uk.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.