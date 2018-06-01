Village Fete: One week to go to this year’s fete on Saturday 9 June! It takes place on the Parish Field from 12noon to 4pm with the usual range of tempting stalls and displays, including return visits from 1066 Falconry and Acromax. Please contact Annie on 07969 701099 if you need any information. The WCA are running a book stall at the fete, and would be grateful for books, CDs and DVDs. Please take to John at 7 Heathlands if possible.

Westfield Community Association: Remember that subscriptions are now due for the Westfield Village Lottery, formerly known as the 300 Club and then the Westfield Draw. A year’s subscription of £10 gives you a chance to win cash prizes in the monthly draw, and the profits are used to benefit village organisations and projects. All the details are in your newsletter. Please pay promptly!

Friendship Club: The Friendship Club: meets in the New Inn on Monday 4 June from 2 -3.30 pm. Members play bingo and whist with a cup of tea and biscuits for 20p during the afternoon. A couple of outings are arranged for regular members during the summer. The yearly subscription is £5. New members are always welcome; contact Derek Edwards on 01424 753155.

Westfield Women’s Institute: The WI meets in the Church Hall next Friday8 June at 2.15 pm. New members are always welcome. Contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information. The speaker is Paul Eshelby with a Musical Extravaganza, and this will be followed by a strawberry tea. The competition is a decorative tea-pot. This sounds like a delightful way to spend an afternoon.

Hearing Bus: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre is a registered charity working in partnership with Adult Social Care to provide a no charge mobile information and advice service for Deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people living in East Sussex. The mobile unit will be visiting Westfield on Friday 22 June and will be in The New Inn Car Park from 10.30am – 12.30pm. The vehicle is equipped to offer demonstrations of assistive equipment and hearing screening tests. The bus is accessible to wheelchair users and representatives from both the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre and Adult Social Care will be available to provide individual information and advice on all aspects of hearing loss. For further information please contact the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre on 01323 722505 or e-mail info@eshrc.org.uk.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.