Village Fete: Westfield’s Fete is tomorrow, Saturday 9 June! Come to the Parish Field from 12noon to 4pm for an afternoon of fun with the usual range of tempting stalls and displays including Acromax gymnastic display team, 1066 Falconry, children’s entertainer, Princess Baby Ballet, a select collection of classic cars, bouncy castles, WI cakes, and real ale from the New Inn. Tickets for the Grand Draw are on sale today in The New Inn and Strawberry Fair as well as at the fete tomorrow. As I write, Saturday’s forecast looks good. Please walk and use the Cottage Lane footpath entrance (end of Stablefield) to the Parish Field; the entrance on the Main Road is for stall-holders.

Please contact Annie on 07969 701099 if you need any information. The WCA are running a book stall at the fete, and would be grateful for books, CDs and DVDs. Please take to John at 7 Heathlands if possible.

Westfield Community Association: Subscriptions are now due for the Westfield Village Lottery, formerly known as the 300 Club and then the Westfield Draw. A year’s subscription of £10 gives you a chance to win cash prizes in the monthly draw, and the profits are used to benefit village organisations and projects. All the details are in your newsletter. Please pay promptly!

Westfield Women’s Institute: The WI meets in the Church Hall this afternoon at 2.15 pm. New members are welcome. Contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information. The speaker is Paul Eshelby with a Musical Extravaganza, and this will be followed by a strawberry tea. The competition is a decorative tea-pot. This sounds like a delightful way to spend an afternoon.

Hearing Bus: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre is a registered charity working in partnership with Adult Social Care to provide a no charge mobile information and advice service for Deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people living in East Sussex. The mobile unit will be visiting Westfield on Friday 22 June and will be in The New Inn Car Park from 10.30am – 12.30pm. The vehicle is equipped to offer demonstrations of assistive equipment and hearing screening tests. The bus is accessible to wheelchair users and representatives from both the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre and Adult Social Care will be available to provide individual information and advice on all aspects of hearing loss. For further information please contact the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre on 01323 722505 or e-mail info@eshrc.org.uk.

Open Gardens in Westfield: Come along to Westfield on Saturday 23 June between 10.30 and 4pm to visit three stunning gardens as part of St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens 2018. View a beautiful well-established large garden, planted with a variety of interesting and unusual plants and trees; a garden which returns to the Open Gardens calendar after 12 years featuring unusual plants, shrubs and a scented herb garden; and a welcome back to Church Place Farm which has hosted the Hospice’s Blue Bell Walks in the past. This garden is available for view but is currently being redeveloped. Entry to the Westfield Open Gardens is £5 and refreshments will be available at Church Place Farm. For more information about Open Gardens 2018, please contact Felicity on 01424 457959 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.