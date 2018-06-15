Village Fete: Thank you to Annie and helpers for all their hard work in organising last Saturday’s fete. We had wonderful music, children’s entertainer Laurie Temple, Acromax gymnastics display and Princess Baby Ballet in the arena, and all sorts of stalls and classic cars on the field. Even the weather was good!

Westfield Community Association: Subscriptions are now due for the Westfield Village Lottery, formerly known as the 300 Club and then the Westfield Draw. A year’s subscription of £10 gives you a chance to win cash prizes in the monthly draw, and the profits are used to benefit village organisations and projects. All the details are in your newsletter. Please pay promptly! The WCA AGM is on Monday 25 June in the Community Dining Hall. Come from 7pm for refreshments before the meeting starts at 7.30pm. Everyone in the parish is invited.

Friendship Club: The Friendship Club: meets in the New Inn on Monday 18 June from 2 -3.30 pm. Members play bingo and whist with a cup of tea and biscuits for 20p during the afternoon. A couple of outings are arranged for regular members during the summer. The yearly subscription is £5. New members are always welcome; contact Derek Edwards on 01424 753155.

Hearing Bus: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre is a registered charity working in partnership with Adult Social Care to provide a no charge mobile information and advice service for Deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people living in East Sussex. The mobile unit will be visiting Westfield on Friday 22 June and will be in The New Inn Car Park from 10.30am – 12.30pm. The vehicle is equipped to offer demonstrations of assistive equipment and hearing screening tests. The bus is accessible to wheelchair users and representatives from both the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre and Adult Social Care will be available to provide individual information and advice on all aspects of hearing loss. For further information please contact the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre on 01323 722505 or e-mail info@eshrc.org.uk.

Open Gardens in Westfield: Come along to Westfield on Saturday 23 June between 10.30am and 4pm to visit three stunning gardens as part of St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens 2018. View a beautiful well-established large garden, planted with a variety of interesting and unusual plants and trees; a garden which returns to the Open Gardens calendar after 12 years featuring unusual plants, shrubs and a scented herb garden; and a welcome back to Church Place Farm which has hosted the Hospice’s Blue Bell Walks in the past. This garden is available for view but is currently being redeveloped. Entry to the Westfield Open Gardens is £5 and refreshments will be available at Church Place Farm. For more information about Open Gardens 2018, please contact Felicity on 01424 457959 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com

Vicarage Garden Party: Do not miss this on Sunday 24 June! Come to the Vicarage from 1.30pm, bring chairs, and a picnic or join us for tea and cakes. There will be music from jazz band Javajam, Hannah’s Cat Morris Dancers, 1066 Falconry demonstrations, games and activities for children. Everyone is invited - and it’s FREE!

Community Choir: After a five year gap, it looks as if there might be a village choir starting. Min Stratford has received a huge number of positive enquiries in response to her Facebook post asking if anyone is interested in singing. See her post on the ‘What’s on in Westfield’ Facebook page if you are interested. Details of sessions are to come, but this sounds a really great project.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.