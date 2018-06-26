Hearing Bus: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre is a registered charity working in partnership with Adult Social Care to provide a no charge mobile information and advice service for deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people. The mobile unit will be visiting in The New Inn Car Park today from 10.30am – 12.30pm. You can see demonstrations, look at equipment, receive advice and have a hearing screening test. The bus is accessible to wheelchair users. For further information please contact the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre on 01323 722505 or e-mail info@eshrc.org.uk.

Open Gardens in Westfield: Come along to Westfield tomorrow Saturday 23 June between 10.30am and 4pm to visit three stunning gardens as part of St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens 2018. View a beautiful well-established large garden, planted with a variety of interesting and unusual plants and trees; a garden which returns to the Open Gardens calendar after 12 years featuring unusual plants, shrubs and a scented herb garden; and a welcome back to Church Place Farm which has hosted the Hospice’s Blue Bell Walks in the past. This garden is available for view but is currently being redeveloped. Entry to the Westfield Open Gardens is £5 and refreshments will be available at Church Place Farm. For more information about Open Gardens 2018, please contact Felicity on 01424 457959 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com

Flower Festival: For more beautiful flowers visit John the Baptist Church, Sedlescombe tomorrow, Saturday 23rd, from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from 12.30-5pm. The theme is ‘Follow the footsteps to Music All the Way, which promises lots of lovely arrangements, and there will be home made refreshments.

Vicarage Garden Party: Do not miss this on Sunday 24 June! Come to the Vicarage from 1.30pm, bring chairs and a picnic, or join us for tea and cakes. There will be music from jazz band Javajam, Hannah’s Cat Morris Dancers, 1066 Falconry demonstrations, games and activities for children. Everyone is invited - and it’s FREE!

Westfield Community Association: The WCA AGM is on Monday 25 June in the Community Dining Hall. Come from 7pm for refreshments before the meeting starts at 7.30pm. Everyone in the parish is invited. Subscriptions are now due for the Westfield Village Lottery. A year’s subscription of £10 gives you a chance to win cash prizes in the monthly draw, and the profits are used to benefit village organisations and projects. All the details are in posters around the village and in your recent newsletter. Please pay promptly!

F3 Women’s Group: F3 (Friends, Fun, Fellowship) meets in the Church Hall next Thursday 28 June, with a craft evening for you can have a go at making beautiful things from simple ideas. F3 is a group open to all women of any age. Meetings are usually held in the Parish Hall on Thursdays at 7.30pm, and admission is £2. Come along whenever you can for a warm welcome. For more details telephone Helen 01424 752052..

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.