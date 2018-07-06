Westfield Church: This Sunday’s services are Holy Communion at 8am and Morning Praise with Youth Church at 10am. The eagerly awaited first Messy Church session will be on Saturday 14 July in the Church Hall from 3-5pm, and all families are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. There will be fun for everyone, with all sorts of activities, crafts, media, games and music, and finishing with food. We look forward to seeing you!

Bowls Club Fun Day: The Bowls Club invite you to their Family Barbecue Fun Day tomorrow, Saturday 7 July, from 2-5pm, when you can try your hand at out bowls. Please note that you need to wear flat soled shoes. Admission is free, with a small charge for food.

CricketFest: Westfield Cricket Club’s CricketFest is on the Cricket Ground on Sunday 8th July from 10.00 am until 4.00 pm, with lots of cricket related fun and games for all the family. Last year’s CricketFest was a very enjoyable event, so don’t miss this one.

Westfield Women’s Institute: The WI meets in the Church Hall next Friday 13 July at 2.15 pm. New members are always welcome. Contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information. The speaker is Heather Goodsell talking about Hedgerow Magic, and the competition is something made from hedgerow finds. Sounds intriguing!

Songs for a Summer Evening: Our sister church of St. Laurence Guestling invites everyone to their summer concert at 7pm on Saturday 21 July in the church. Molly Townson has a delightful programme, to be performed by the Cantabile Ladies Choir, Kate Rogers (Soprano), Richard Eldridge (Piano) and the Guestling Church Choir. Wine, strawberries and cream will be served in the interval. Tickets are just £10 on the door. All proceeds will go towards the upkeep of this ancient and beautiful country church.

Village Choir: There has been a lot of interest in starting this, and I hear that Min is working hard to sort out a venue and funding. To get things started there will be a fundraising quiz at the New Inn on 22 July, so look out for details. This must be the only large village without a choir, dramatic group or similar, so let’s put that right!

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.